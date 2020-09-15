Amouage debuts a romantic odyssey with Renaissance Collection

Muscat: Marking the birth of a new era in the company’s history, Amouage has revealed its Renaissance Collection. Narrating a key chapter in the brand’s odyssey to paradise, the collection features four alluring fragrances, Enclave, Crimson Rocks, Ashore and Meander, each depicting Amouage’s romantic interpretation of encountering pure joy. Drawing inspiration from its home country, the Sultanate of Oman, these sophisticated blends of exquisitely contrasting scents are a liberating force of imagination created by internationally renowned perfumers including Domitille Michalon-Bertier (Crimson Rocks), Mackenzie Reilly (Ashore and Meander) and Julien Rasquinet (Enclave).

The Renaissance Collection arouses a surging emotion of inner connectivity drawn from the Sultanate’s breathtaking nature, evoking its picturesque contours, colors and essence. The unique experiential aesthetic of the fragrances is further accentuated by beautifully coloured translucent bottles and artistic boxes, presenting their owners with a work of art.

“Amouage is renowned for creating some of the most finely crafted perfumes in the world for over three decades. Continuing to build on this legacy, I want to take the brand on a quest. One that will see us explore new frontiers and discover new facets of the House,” said Renaud Salmon, Amouage Chief Experience Officer.

“I chose to debut this epic fragrance odyssey with Renaissance, the rebirth where we translate what it means to experience pure joy, unbound by perception.”

As the last sun rays bid farewell to the fjords of Musandam, Enclave sophisticatedly portrays the freshness trapped inside a rich, earthy warm hideaway where land meets the sea. Blue and green notes of Spearmint and Cardamom Oils transcend the fragrance stages, giving it a freshness that lasts forever, while the pleasantly surprising Amber, Labdanum, Cinnamon Oil and Saffiano together with earthy Vetiver capture the surrounding hot mountains at that precise moment in time.

Crimson Rocks conjures the majesty of Al Hajar mountains in all their glory at dusk. Standing tall at the top, one is engulfed by a sweet sense of peace. For this fragrance, Amouage brought to life an intense Rose, one that is resilient to withstand extreme weather yet gentle, welcoming and just like the mountains it calls home, rooted to stand the test of time. Texturing the Rose are red notes of Cinnamon and an earthy Jujube Honey Accord which along with Oakwood and Cedarwood paint the Al Hajar mountains in deep crimson hues.

On the coast of Ras Al Jinz, mid-summer, when the sun is in the middle of the sky, Ashore, depicts a mirage of the senses. As one’s eyes are saturated with light, a surreal brightness blends all that is around them, leaving only the wind that carries the scent of spices from the East. This intoxicatingly white floral fragrance of Jasmine, Ambergris and Sandalwood offers an olfactive interpretation of the union of the sun, the sand and waves while the Cardamom and Turmeric recall the scent of spices from India.

Meander explores the exhilarating feeling of happiness in a land of fog, lush green mountains and running streams. Drawing inspiration from the Sultanate’s southernmost Governorate during the monsoon (Khareef) season, Amouage creatively translated the surreal fog using Frankincense and smoky Vetiver, the rich greens with Cypriol and Jonquille, while its caramel-coloured mud is brought to life with earthy Sandalwood, Carrot Heart and Orris root notes.

A manifestation of Amouage’s creative transformation, the Renaissance Collection experience is a culmination of the brand’s passion for the art of fine fragrance making. The collection’s sophisticated, sensual and abstract imagery was captured through the eye of Belgian artist, Louise Mertens while its artistic packaging was designed by British designer, Bill Radzinowicz. The unique colour palette of the bottles was specially curated by French art director, Jerome Faillant-Dumas. The collection also includes special soundtracks produced by Belgian music producer Copal, as well as individual paintings of the locations by Spanish artist María Sánchez Fernández.

The Renaissance Collection is available in all Amouage boutiques and distributors worldwide starting September 15th and can be purchased online at www.amouage.com.