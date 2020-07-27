Uncategorized 

Ambassador presents credentials, conveys HM greetings to Slovenian president

Oman Observer

LJUBLJANA: President Borut Pahor of Slovenia received at the Republican Palace on Monday Yusuf bin Ahmed al Jabri who presented his credentials as the Sultanate’s non-resident ambassador to the Republic of Slovenia.

The ambassador conveyed the greetings of His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik along with his wishes of good health and happiness to the president and the friendly Slovenian people more progress and prosperity.

The Slovenian president asked the ambassador to convey his greetings and best wishes to His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik.

Bilateral relations between the two friendly countries and ways of enhancing them, were discussed during the meeting.

The president wished the ambassador success in performing his duties, confirming his government’s support to enhance bilateral relations and to boost cooperation between the two countries. — ONA

Oman Observer

To get free breaking news and updates from Oman Observer, WhatsApp your name and email to 96473232. https://www.omanobserver.om/ is now on Telegram. Join our channel https://t.me/OmanObserverNews in your Telegram and stay updated

observer has 7401 posts and counting.See all posts by observer

You May Also Like

It’s even worse when you feel as though it’s entirely your

Oman Observer Comments Off on It’s even worse when you feel as though it’s entirely your

Ciò significa che è possibile utilizzare contemporaneamente

Oman Observer Comments Off on Ciò significa che è possibile utilizzare contemporaneamente

MOH announces closure of health centres, time changes

Oman Observer Comments Off on MOH announces closure of health centres, time changes