Ambassador presents credentials, conveys HM greetings to Slovenian president

LJUBLJANA: President Borut Pahor of Slovenia received at the Republican Palace on Monday Yusuf bin Ahmed al Jabri who presented his credentials as the Sultanate’s non-resident ambassador to the Republic of Slovenia.

The ambassador conveyed the greetings of His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik along with his wishes of good health and happiness to the president and the friendly Slovenian people more progress and prosperity.

The Slovenian president asked the ambassador to convey his greetings and best wishes to His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik.

Bilateral relations between the two friendly countries and ways of enhancing them, were discussed during the meeting.

The president wished the ambassador success in performing his duties, confirming his government’s support to enhance bilateral relations and to boost cooperation between the two countries. — ONA