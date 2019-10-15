All smiles as Britain’s William and Kate meet Pakistan PM

ISLAMABAD: Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan gave a warm welcome in Islamabad on Tuesday to Britain’s Prince William, the son of his late friend Princess Diana, who is on his first official trip to the country with his wife Kate.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were greeted with handshakes by a smiling Khan, who first met William when the prince was a young boy, on the steps at the Prime Minister’s House in the capital.

Pakistani media simultaneously aired archive images of Diana with Khan — then a World Cup-winning cricketer who had just launched his political career — during her own visits to Pakistan more than 20 years ago.

Kate wore a traditional Pakistani dress in vibrant green and white with a dark green dupatta, or long scarf, draped over her shoulder — a change from earlier in the day, when she wore a royal blue shalwar kameez, traditional Pakistani long shirt with trousers. But the Duke opted for Western attire again — a dark suit and tie.

The meeting came after a busy morning for Kate and William, the first British royals to come to Pakistan since William’s father Charles visited with his wife Camilla in 2006.

The couple launched their five-day tour of the South Asian country by signalling their support for women’s education with a visit to a girls school in Islamabad.

They dropped in on a mathematics class, where televised images showed them sitting with some of the young students, whose blue uniforms matched the Duchess’s dress. — AFP

