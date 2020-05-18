All flights will remain suspended in India until May 31

All domestic and international flights will remain suspended till 31 May, the Indian government said on Sunday, as it extended the countrywide lockdown by another fortnight.

Only domestic air ambulances, flights for medical services and security purposes, and repatriation flights by Air India will be allowed to operate during this period, the Indian home ministry said.

India suspended all flights since 25 March when the government first imposed a nationwide lockdown. The lockdown has since been extended thrice, every fortnight, from the initial announcement date.

National carrier Air India on Sunday said it will resume flight bookings only after receiving directions from the government. It asked passengers to follow the Twitter handles of the civil aviation ministry and Air India, and their respective websites, for official announcements on the resumption of flights.