All commercial activities at Ruwi market to reopen on the weekend

Muscat: In coordination with the Supreme Committee entrusted with tackling the developments resulting from the Covid-19 pandemic, Muscat Municipality has announced all the commercial activities in Ruwi market will be allowed to open during the weekend while sticking to the designated opening time during the normal days from 7 am to 6 pm taking into consideration that the shops should close by 7 o’clock as per the decision on commercial activities and the decision on the prevention of movement during the night.

The municipality noted that the condition for the continuity of these commercial activities is basically subject to the working hours set previously as well as the compliance with the precautionary measures and health guidelines.