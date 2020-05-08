Ali shares lessons on Fifa diploma course in medicine

Omani physiotherapist Ali al Maqbali earned Fifa Diploma in football medicine recently after

successfully completing 43 units in the Fifa course.

“I am much interested in football medicine, related injuries and treatment. I have spent my last few years in this subject. I am glad to receive this diploma certificate from the top organisation of football in

the world. Definitely, this course and certification will add a lot of value to me and my career for the next period”, he said.

Ali is the physiotherapist for Al Hilal team of Sohar club. The specialist told Observer that the course featured diversified contents. “The course of Fifa Diploma in Football Medicine was done online

through their official website. It featured four sections including healthcare of the team, the lower-end injures, the upper-end injures, backbones, and other targeted groups in the body and

sports medicine.

The course also included sports injuries and the best ways for treatment. All the online courses

were presented by qualified and licensed trainers, coaches, and doctors. In each lecture, there was

around 12 theoretical and practical sessions and that was followed by an examination. All the participants have to pass the examination and score 100 percent to get the diploma

certificate. I am proud that I managed to pass this tough course”, he added.

The physiotherapist from Suhar said the course enriched his knowledge in the field.

“The course includes significant lessons that we can implement in our life and in our career on the

football grounds. We learned right methods on how to deal with head and backbone injuries, the best

nutrition of the athletes, basics of anti-doping, the best practices to plan any event, front-knee injuries,

the common women athlete’s injuries and football for disabled”, he said.

Ali al Maqbali had participated in several courses related to football medicine and injures in Oman

and abroad.