Ali Al Habsi announces retirement from national team

Muscat: Ali Al Habsi, a former captain and a top-class goalkeeper announced his immediate retirement from the Oman national team.

“After years of honoring by allowing me to serve the national team at home and abroad, today I announce the end of my international career with Oman. At this moment, I extend my sincere thanks and deep appreciation to my His Majesty the Sultan, may God protect him, and my great gratitude to everyone who supported me throughout my sporting career,” he said in his tweet.

Al Habsi began playing for Oman at the age of 17 and joined the ranks of the Oman under-19s squad.

He was called up for Oman, and played in all of their three group matches at the 2004 AFC Asian Cup in China and also made four appearances for the team in their qualifying campaign for the 2006 FIFA World Cup, which they exited in the first group stage after finishing second in a group with Japan, India, and Singapore.

He was also Oman’s first-choice goalkeeper at the 2007 AFC Asian Cup, appearing in all of their three group matches.

Al-Habsi was the main goalkeeper in four consecutive Arabian Gulf Cups and in each tournament, he earned the award for best goalkeeper, most recently at the 19th Arabian Gulf Cup.

He kept a clean sheet throughout the 2009 tournament that Oman eventually won. He earned his 100th cap with Oman in a 0–4 loss to Australia in the 2015 AFC Asian Cup.

This year, Al Habsi joined Championship side West Bromwich Albion on a one-year deal.

Al Habsi moved to Europe in 2003 through Norway’s Lyn Oslo, followed by stint with English teams Bolton Wanderers in 2006 and Wigan Athletic.

Al Habsi’s time with Wigan ended in 2015, following which he moved to Reading FC where he made 94 appearances in two years.

He also had a stint with the Saudi team Al Hilal before returning to England’s West Bromwich Albion.