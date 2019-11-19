Algerian foreign minister arrives

MUSCAT: Sabri Boukadoum, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the People’s Democratic Republic of Algeria, and his delegation arrived here on Tuesday on a several-day visit to the Sultanate. During the visit, the Algerian minister will hold talks with Yusuf bin Alawi bin Abdallah, Minister Responsible for Foreign Affairs, dealing with the strong relations between the two brotherly countries and the latest developments on the Arab and regional arenas of common concern. The Algerian guest was received upon his arrival by Alawi and a number of officials at the Foreign Ministry.

