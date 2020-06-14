Main 

Alawi, UN envoy discuss peace efforts in Yemen

Yusuf bin Alawi bin Abdallah, Minister Responsible for Foreign Affairs on Sunday received a video call from Martin Griffiths, Special Envoy of the UN Secretary-General for Yemen during which they discussed peace efforts in Yemen.

The UN special envoy to Yemen acquainted Alawi with the efforts being made by the UN to achieve peace in Yemen and thanked him for the Sultanate’s continued support to these efforts.

The minister responsible for foreign affairs affirmed that the Sultanate will continue its support to the UN to achieve peace in Yemen in a way that fulfils the aspirations of the friendly Yemeni people.

