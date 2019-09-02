Alawi receives Swedish foreign minister

Muscat: Yusuf bin Alawi bin Abdallah, Minister Responsible for Foreign Affairs, received Margot Wallstrom, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Sweden, in Muscat on Monday. The meeting reviewed the relations between the Sultanate and Sweden and means of enhancing them in various areas to serve the joint interests. The meeting also touched on a number of regional and international issues. They stressed the importance of solving disputes through dialogue and diplomatic methods to maintain security and stability in the region and the world. The meeting was attended by a number of officials at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and members of the delegation accompanying the Swedish minister. — ONA

