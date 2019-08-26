Main 

Alawi receives Envoy of Russian President to the Middle East and North Africa

Salalah: Yusuf bin Alawi bin Abdallah, Minister Responsible for Foreign Affairs, received Mr Mikhail Bodganov, Envoy of Russian Presisdent to the Middle East and North Africa and Deputy Foreign Minister.

The two sides exchanged views on many issues of common concern and stressed the importance of supporting all peaceful efforts to strengthen cooperation and understanding in a way that enhances peace and stability in the world.

The meeting was attended by HE Sayyid Badr bin Hamad bin Hamoud al Busaidy, Secretary General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Dmitry Dogadkin, Ambassador of the Russian Federation to the Sultanate of Oman. –ONA

