Alawi receives Algerian, Malaysian ministers

MUSCAT: Yusuf bin Alawi bin Abdallah, Minister Responsible for Foreign Affairs, received in his office on Wednesday Sabri Boukadoum (Left), Algerian Minister of Foreign Affairs, who is on an official visit to the Sultanate. The two sides reviewed cooperation between the two friendly countries and means of enhancing relations in all fields. They also exchanged viewpoints on the latest developments on the regional and international arenas and matters of common concern. The meeting was attended by Shaikh Khalifa bin Ali al Harthy, Under-Secretary of the Foreign Ministry for Diplomatic Affairs, and senior officials at the ministry, while it was attended from the Algerian side by Dr Mohammed bin Yarqi, Algerian Ambassador to the Sultanate, and the delegation accompanying the guest.

Alawi also recieved Saifuddin Abdullah, Malaysia’s Foreign Minister, in Muscat on Wednesday. During the meeting, they discussed the strong bilateral relations and means of enhancing them to serve the joint interests of the two friendly countries and peoples. They also discussed developments and efforts to maintain stability and security in the region. The Malaysian guest invited the Sultanate to participate in the 2019 Kuala Lumpur Summit on the Islamic issues to be held in Kuala Lumpur in December. — ONA

