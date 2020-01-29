Alawi meets Indian Deputy National Security Adviser
Muscat: Yusuf bin Alawi bin Abdullah, Minister Responsible for Foreign Affairs received at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Wednesday Pankaj Saran, Indian Deputy National Security Adviser and his accompanying delegation.
The meeting reviewed bilateral relation between the two friendly countries and means of enhancing them, in addition to touching on a number of regional and international issues of common concern. The meeting was attended by a number of officials from both sides. –ONA