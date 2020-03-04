Main 

Alawi, Egyptian counterpart discuss Arab solidarity, regional issues

Cairo: Yusuf bin Alawi bin Abdallah, Minister Responsible for Foreign Affairs, held a meeting on Wednesday with Sameh Shoukri, Egyptian Foreign Minister, on the sidelines of the Arab League (AL) Council’s 153rd session, currently convened at the ministerial level.

The two ministers reviewed bilateral relations and ways of upgrading cooperation to higher levels in future in a manner that reflects the depth of deeply-rooted ties binding the two countries and peoples, said Ahmed Hafiz, Spokesman of the Egyptian Foreign Ministry.

Hafiz pointed out that the Egyptian Foreign Minister reaffirmed his country’s support to security and stability of GCC states, considered an inseparable part of Egyptian and Arab security spheres.

The meeting also dealt with mechanisms for supporting Arab joint action, as the Sultanate assumes the chairmanship of the AL Council’s 153rd session, said Hafiz, adding that the two ministers reviewed their countries’ stands on a variety of regional issues, including developments in the Palestinian issue and conditions in Libya and Syria. –ONA

