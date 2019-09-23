Alawi chairs GCC consultative meeting in New York

New York: Yousef bin Alawi bin Abdullah, Minister Responsible for Foreign Affairs, Chairman of the current session of the GCC Ministerial Council, chaired the GCC consultative meeting held at HQs’ of the Sultanate’s Permanent Delegation to the United Nations in New York City.

Dr Abdul Latif bin Rashid al Zayani, GCC Secretary General said that the meeting discussed the coordination between the GCC

countries to prepare for the ministerial meetings to be held with a number of foreign ministers and international blocs on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly 74th session meetings.

The GCC Secretary-General expressed his deep appreciation to the Sultanate represented by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for hosting the GCC consultative meeting and for the arrangements and preparations it has provided for holding meetings of the Council with Foreign Ministers and international blocs on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly.

The meeting was attended by Shaikh Sabah Khalid Al Hamad al Sabah, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the State of Kuwait, Dr Anwar Gargash, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs of the United Arab Emirates, GCC Secretary-General and representatives of the GCC member states. –ONA