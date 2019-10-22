Al Wathbah, Meethaq SME and Najahi join in Riyada’s SME Forum

MUSCAT: Bank Muscat, the flagship financial services provider in the Sultanate, in line with its commitment to sustainable development, actively participated in the “Start Your Business” forum organised by Riyada (Public Authority for Small and Medium Enterprises Development) at the Oman Convention and Exhibition Centre recently. The three-day SME forum, which was aimed at highlighting local talent and projects, was organised by Riyada under the auspices of Dr Abdulmunim bin Mansour al Hasani, Minister of Information.

It is expected that this initiative will create 3,000 additional jobs in the SME sector. Reiterating the commitment to sustainable development and complementing government efforts in strengthening the role of micro, small and medium enterprises in the economic development of Oman, Bank Muscat participated through its 3 SME arms — Al Wathbah, Meethaq SME and Najahi — wherein each division showcased their products and financial solutions.

Access to financing is one of the key challenges facing SMEs in Oman. Bank Muscat’s Al Wathbah SME department offers a comprehensive suite of tailor-made finance solutions and non-financial services targeted at small and medium enterprises. Credit facilities, both short-term and long-term in nature, are available to all sectors. Further support is extended through non-financial services in areas of education, coaching, networking, marketing opportunities and workshops.

