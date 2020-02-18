Al Wathbah Academy training in Musandam to start soon

MUSCAT: Bank Muscat, the flagship financial services provider in the Sultanate, in line with its commitment to strengthen support to small and medium enterprises (SMEs), will start the training session of a new batch of 20 young Omani entrepreneurs at its Al Wathbah Academy in Musandam later this month. Meanwhile, a special training programme for entrepreneurs in Buraimi was initiated earlier in November 2019. The unique Al Wathbah training programmes includes workshops aimed to develop the participants’ skills and knowledge in the field of businesses.

The Al Wathbah Academy programme continues its efforts to widen its reach across all governorates of the Sultanate following successful programmes previously conducted in Muscat, Al Batinah North, Al Sharqiyah South, Dhofar and Al Dakhiliyah. So far 93 entrepreneurs have graduated from eight batches of the unique training programme. It reflects the bank’s commitment to sustainable development, strengthening the role of SMEs in the economic development of Oman.

This programme imparts the required skills and guidance to Omani entrepreneurs in diverse fields. It is being conducted in collaboration with the Radiant Sail Foundation and all trainees who complete the programme successfully will receive an internationally-recognised certificate from the US-based Project Management Institute (PMI).

Al Wathbah Academy for SMEs was launched by Bank Muscat in 2014 as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative to equip youth with self-employment skills. A number of entrepreneurs have graduated from Al Wathbah SME Academy to date and are now successfully following their business dreams and also contributing to the country’s progress and development.

One of the most important successes of Bank Muscat in the realm of sustainability is the continuous partnership with government agencies in promoting the concept of self-employment among members of society. Notably, the training programme is being organised across different governorates so as to take the fruits of development to all parts of the Sultanate and it has developed into an important component of the bank’s bouquet of social responsibility programmes.

