Al Suwaiq Port receives 1st shipment of foodstuffs from Bandar Abbas

Muscat: Dr Ahmed bin Mohammed al Abri, CEO of Marafi, announced the arrival of the first shipment of food to Al Suwaiq Port coming from the Iranian Port of Bandar Abbas.

He pointed out that this direct route was launched by the company with the aim of importing vegetables and fruits to supply the local market.

He added that the first journey was loaded with approximately 500 tonnes of various fruits, and these journeys will continue at 5 journeys per week.

He said that work is underway to launch routes targeting regional countries of origin and taking into account pricing and speed to ensure the sustainability of these routes. –ONA

