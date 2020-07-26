Local 

Al Suhail of RC wins second place in Paris

Paris: The colt Al Suhail of the Royal Cavalry (RC) won second place in the fifth race, which was devoted to pure Arabian horses for a distance of / 1900 / metres in the race that took place on the French La Teste horse race track.

“Al Suhail was runner-up, ridden by Foulard M L and supervised by Fourcy T.

The first place went to Hahlem El Ahlem, ridden by Eyquem J B and supervised by Bernard J.

The third place was won by Bin Al Tair, owned by Shaikh Abdullah bin Khalifa al Thani and jockeyed by Cabre J and supervised by Fourcy T. –ONA

