Al Suhail of RC wins second place in Paris

Paris: The colt Al Suhail of the Royal Cavalry (RC) won second place in the fifth race, which was devoted to pure Arabian horses for a distance of / 1900 / metres in the race that took place on the French La Teste horse race track.

“Al Suhail was runner-up, ridden by Foulard M L and supervised by Fourcy T.

The first place went to Hahlem El Ahlem, ridden by Eyquem J B and supervised by Bernard J.

The third place was won by Bin Al Tair, owned by Shaikh Abdullah bin Khalifa al Thani and jockeyed by Cabre J and supervised by Fourcy T. –ONA