Al Shraiqi receives secretary general of Arab interior ministers council

Muscat: Lt Gen Hassan bin Mohsen al Shraiqi, Inspector General of Police and Customs on Thursday received Dr Mohammed bin Ali Kuman, Secretary General of the Council of Arab Interior Ministers, who is currently visiting the Sultanate.

The two sides reviewed aspects of cooperation related to works of the Secretariat General of the Council of Arab Interior Ministers. The meeting was attended by Maj Gen Hamad bin Sulaiman al Hatmi, Assistant Inspector General of Police and Customs for Operations. –ONA