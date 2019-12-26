Main 

Al Shraiqi receives secretary general of Arab interior ministers council

Oman Observer

Muscat: Lt Gen Hassan bin Mohsen al Shraiqi, Inspector General of Police and Customs on Thursday received Dr Mohammed bin Ali Kuman, Secretary General of the Council of Arab Interior Ministers, who is currently visiting the Sultanate.

The two sides reviewed aspects of cooperation related to works of the Secretariat General of the Council of Arab Interior Ministers. The meeting was attended by Maj Gen Hamad bin Sulaiman al Hatmi, Assistant Inspector General of Police and Customs for Operations. –ONA

Oman Observer

To get free breaking news and updates from Oman Observer, WhatsApp your name and email to 96473232.

observer has 4835 posts and counting.See all posts by observer

You May Also Like

Al Nasr, Al Suwaiq crash out of HM Cup

Oman Observer Comments Off on Al Nasr, Al Suwaiq crash out of HM Cup

Trapped sailors rescued in Salalah: Authorities

Oman Observer Comments Off on Trapped sailors rescued in Salalah: Authorities

The village at the edge of the world

Oman Observer Comments Off on The village at the edge of the world