Al Samar, former justice minister passes away

Muscat: The deceased served the Sultanate for long years since the 1950s. A former wali of Suhar, Qurayyat, Al Khaboura and Al Rustaq, Al Samar gained special prominence while he was wali of Nizw at an important juncture of Oman’s history.

During the reign of late His Majesty Sultan Qaboos bin Said, Al Samar occupied several positions. He served as minister of justice, head of the Supreme Court, head of the state security court and advisor for justice affairs.

The deceased is the father of Sayyid Saud bin Hilal bin Hamad al Busaidy, Minister of State and the Governor of Muscat.

