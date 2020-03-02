Al Salam to take on Al Kamil W’al Wafi in OVA League final

Muscat, March 2 – Al Salam will take on Al Kamil W’al Wafi in the concluding game of the Oman volleyball first division league at the indoor court of the Sultan Qaboos Sports Complex. The match will kick off at 6 pm under the auspices of Dr Yahya bin Nasser al Khusaibi, the Under-secretary of Ministry of Legal Affairs in presence of Shaikh Badar Ali al Rawas, Chairman of Oman Volleyball Association (OVA). Prior the final match, Seeb and Sohar will meet for the third/fourth play-off and the match will start at 4 pm.

The Al Sharqiyah team secured a slot in the final as they outclassed the defending champions Seeb 3-1 (25-27, 25-16, 25-27, 25-23) in the third round match. Both teams had equal wins in league rounds and Al Kamil W’al Wafi won the separate decider between them. The Batinah team representatives Al Salam sealed their direct ticket to the final after outplaying neighbours Sohar in two matches. The first division league registered participation of six teams including Seeb, Al Salam, Al Kamil W’al Wafi, Sohar, Ahli Sidab and Al Bashayer. This edition all the teams came through qualification matches. Seeb, Al Salam, Al Kamil W’al Wafi and Sohar secured a slot in the final stage of the league. All the matches were played in a league system and Al Salam and Al Kamil W’al Wafi teams secured a slot in the final.

Al Salam recently took part in the Arab Volleyball Championship which was held in Cairo city in Egypt. Batinah team Al Salam were clubbed in third group with Gas Janoob team (Iraq), Wadi Moosa (Jordan), Al Zamalik (Egypt) and Bani Yass (UAE). Al Salam ended in the fifth place as they beat Al Arabi (Qatar) team 3-2 in the fifth/sixth place play-off. Al Salam suffered a 3-2 loss against hosts Al Ahli (Egypt) and Al Zamalik (Egypt) 3-0. They won 3-2 against with Gas Janoob (Iraq).

Meanwhile, Al Kamil W’al Wafi team will look forward to be in the podium this season at the OVA League as they finished fourth last year.

In the previous season, Seeb had beaten Al Salam 3-0 in the final to emerge champions in the Oman Volleyball League first division. Sohar came in third after beating Al Kamil W’al Wafi 3-1.

