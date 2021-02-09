Al Salam, Al Kamil W’al Wafi to vie for league crown

Muscat, Feb 9

Title holders Al Salam and Al Kamil W’al Wafi will meet in the final of Oman volleyball first division league 2020-21. The final match of the league is scheduled to take place on February 22.

Prior to the final, Al Salam and Al Kamil W’al Wafi will meet during the last week matches on February 19 and this game will define the group topper and the second placed team. Later, the first and second placed teams will clash for the league title on February 22 at the indoor hall of the Sultan Qaboos Sports Complex.

During the sixth week, Al Kamil W’al Wafi trounced Masirah team by three straight sets with scores 25-19, 25-20 and 25-17. The triumph was the fourth consecutive win for Al Salam as they are topping the table by 15 points. Al Salam had posted wins over Ahli Sidab, Sohar and Bahla in the previous rounds.

Al Salam are second with 14 points as they posted a thrilling 3-1 win over Seeb.

In the first set, Al Salam spikers managed a strong start as they won the set 25-21. Al Salam players continued their attacking game as they edged Seeb in the second set by 25-20.

Seeb spikers bounced back in the third set to claim it 25-17. In the deciding set, Al Salam spikers benefited from Seeb’s players mistakes to snatch the points by winning it 25-23.

Al Salam had registered four victories till now in the league. The first win was over Bahla and then against Ahli Sidab and Masirah while the fourth win was against Seeb.

SOHAR EDGE AHLI SIDAB

Sohar club edged Ahli Sidab 3-2 in a thrilling encounter. Sohar prevailed 21-25, 25-20, 25-23, 20-25 and 16-14 over a fighting Ahli Sidab in the five-setter.

The Batinah based team had played five matches till now in the league with wins over Masirah and Ahli Sidab. They suffered losses against Al Salam, Al Kamil W’al Wafi and Seeb.

Adil Al Balushi