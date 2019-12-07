Al Ruwaidah – a hidden jewel of natural beauty in Al Hamra

Al Jabal al Sharqi in the Wilayat of Al Hamra is known for scenic places including Al Ruwaidah, which has become a tourist destination for lovers of nature, camping and exploration of the mountain peaks, thanks to the temperate weather and various amenities such as roads, communications, electricity and water.

The villages of Al Jabal al Sharqi are known as an extension of the villages of Jabal Akhdhar. They are similar in terms of water sources and ways of access, especially those villages that administratively belong to the Wilayat of Nizwa, including Al Zikt and Qiot, which are connected to some of the villages like Dar al Qul and Tawi al Aqabah in Al Jabal al Sharqi.

There are a lot of goats and sheep in these villages due to the presence of green pastures along Jabal Akhdhar plateau and the water sources adjacent to these villages.

Al Ruwaidah, about 10 km from the centre of the Wilayat of Al Hamra, is somewhat an isolated area and can be reached on foot from several sides. Located east of the Houta village and about two hours walk from Dar al Qul village, it is in the middle of these villages and blessed with a very beautiful nature, especially after rains.

A number of tourists visit Al Ruwaidah from within and outside the wilayat, in addition to sports enthusiasts. Hiking is organised for them to enjoy the wonderful views of greenery, water bodies and high hills that tempt visitors to spend delightful moments in the lap of nature.

Malik bin Hilal al Abri, a member of the sports team in Al Hamra, said that Al Ruwaidah, a diminutive of Al Ruwda, which means in a broad sense an area that contains trees, permanent greenery and fresh water, took this name because people go there during the harvest season.

Al Abri said that Al Ruwaidah area is not a big place, but it is characterised by its greenery. The place, visited by many migrated birds, gets more rains in winter.

There is a growing awareness among the youth to protect the place, and the sports team in the wilayat organises special camps to clean the area from time to time.

One can reach Al Ruwaidah from different places, the nearest being Al Houta village road, which is about 3 km away. The second road can be taken from the Misfat al Abrieen and Wadi Madam. It takes an hour to three hours to reach the place, depending on the person’s walking ability. — ONA

