Al Rowas receives National Council delegation

Muscat: Abdulaziz bin Mohammed al Rowas, Adviser to His Majesty the Sultan for Cultural Affairs received in his office on Sunday a delegation from the National Council on US-Arab Relations (NCUSAR), who is currently visiting the Sultanate.

The two sides discussed the Omani-US relations and means of promoting them in a manner that serves the two friendly countries. Al Rowas gave a briefing to the delegation on the Sultanate’s development policy that made various accomplishments in the development fields and the Sultanate’s role in maintaining regional and international security and peace, in cooperation with sisterly and friendly countries.

The delegation expressed its delight over the Sultanate’s achievement’s in various areas, wishing the Sultanate permanent progress and prosperity under the leadership of His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik. –ONA