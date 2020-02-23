Al Rawahi looks to defend title in Jordan

MUSCAT, FEB 23 – Oman’s young rally driver Abdullah al Rawahi will hope to defend his Jordan National Rally title when he participates in the first round of the championship in 2020. Al Rawahi had recently claimed the second spot behind star Qatari driver Nasser Saleh al Attiyah in the Oman International Rally 2020 in Muscat. Al Rawahi, along with his Jordanian co-driver Atta Hamood, will aim to become the first non-Jordanian driver to win the championship for the second time after last season title in Subaru impressa (N14).

“It was a really nice experiment on R5 category in the Merc (Middle East Rally Championship) as I came second behind Al Attiyah,” Al Rawahi said after the Merc event hosted by the Oman Automobile Association.

On a query on Jordan Rally, the youngster said he was keen to defend his title in Jordan. “I will take part in Jordan Rally looking to defend my title. We have good hope to win the championship again,” he added.

Al Rawahi will participate again on the Subaru Impreza (N14) in Jordan National Rally after driving a Ford Fiesta (R5) in Oman International Rally. The promising Omani driver has good experience and knowledge about the stages and tracks of the Jordan National Rally. His navigator Atta Hammoud’s accurate observations and notes of the racetrack were also crucial in their win last year.

There is a bright chance for the Omani-Jordanian pair to clinch a place on the podium this year despite competition from the local drivers and some new entries.

Al ZUBAIR TO MAKE DEBUT

The first round — to be held on March 6 — will witness another Omani driver in action with Abdullah al Zubair making his debut at the Jordan National Rally. Abdullah comes after his stints in World Cup Baja Rally and desert rallies for two years.

Abdullah had participated in the first round of the Middle East Rally Championship in Muscat from February 6 to 8. The young driver impressed with his first participation aboard a Subaru Impreza (N14).

Al Zubair, who will be driving Subaru Impreza (N14) in the first round, got the motivation after his impressive performance at the Merc, especially on the second day. “Jordan Rally is a great opportunity for me to gear up for the future international participations in the rally cars. Last two years, I was driving the Can Am cars in World Desert Challenge. So, this will be a different scenario for me’’.

Commenting on his expectations at Jordan Rally, Al Zubair said he looks forward for his first participation in the rally. “Of course, a place on the podium is what one looks for. But my main aim is to get accustomed with the international rally championships and improve my rally driving skills’’.