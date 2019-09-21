Al Rawahi looking forward for podium place in Cyprus rally

Muscat: Young Omani driver Abdullah al Rawahi is all prepared to participate this weekend, in another challenge in the Middle East Rally Championship when Cyprus hosts the fourth round of the championship. Al Rawahi who drives with his Jordanian navigator Atta Hammoud Subaru impreza N14 classified in category “N” is aiming to climb the podium if everything goes as planned by the team. With 12 stages throughout Cyprus and most close to the capital Nicosia for total destination close to 683 km, the Omani champ is improving his driving skills from a rally to another specially in his category group N.

As been witnessed in last three Middle East rallies been hosted in Qatar, Jordan and Lebanon, Abdullah showed his pace in all the three rallies with strong type of driving. Unfortunately with some technical issues in the car he has left due to lack of sponsorship and support to prepare in better way for the upcoming rallies. Al Rawahi before leaving Oman heading to Cyprus said, “Well, this is my second attempt in Cyprus and very happy to be there as more than 40 cars will be joining this rally, which will definitely give us more challenge for better performance and driving”.

“This is the first Middle East championship and the second is the European. This increases the level of competition among all the drivers from both championship,’’ he added. Al Rawahi ended his comments by saying, “I hope that we will get a chance to prove our pace, which is improving at a stable level and at the same time will try to gain for as much experience as we can from this rally due to huge number of drivers participating in the rally.