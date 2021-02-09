Al Nasr seal final round berth with fourth win

MUSCAT, FEB 9

Group 2 toppers Al Nasr got the better of Salalah by a single goal to register their fourth straight win in the His Majesty’s Cup hockey championship in Salalah on Tuesday.

The defending champions edged the neighbours with a stunning field goal by star player Basim Khater in the 33rd minute.

Al Nasr, who won four of their group matches, have 12 points and are assured of a place in the final round in Muscat set to begin from February 22.

While Al Nasr lead Group 2, Dhofar are second with six points from three matches.

Dhofar had lost to Al Nasr 2-1 in their last match but had won against Salalah 4-0 before.

Salalah, who lost to Al Nasr and Dhofar in 4-0 margin, have only three points from four matches and are third in the group table.

Salalah had opened their points against Al Ittihad with a 4-1 win. Al Ittihad are at the bottom with three defeats.

Ahli Sidab — who are dominating at the top of the Group 3 with nine points — have also confirmed their berth in the final round. In their last match, the former champions thrashed Muscat 5-0.

At the Sohar Sports Complex, Majees thrashed Al Salam 4-1 in the second-round match of Group 1. With the second win against Al Salam, Majees have six points from three matches and are second in the group. Sohar, who had edged Majees 4-3 in their first match, are on top with six points from two matches.

In their second match, Al Salam had pulled out with Sohar leading 3-1 when there was only 10 minutes for the final whistle.

BAUSHER BRIGHTEN HOPES

On Sunday, Bausher stunned Seeb with a solitary goal by Nawaf al Hasani in the 38th minute of the Group 4 match at the Sultan Qaboos Sports Complex.

Bausher, who started with a 6-0 thumping of Qurayat, have brightened their chances of qualification with the second straight win.

Bausher are on top of Group 4 with six points from two matches, while Seeb are second with three points. Seeb had blanked Qurayat 4-0 in their opening match.

Qurayat are yet to open account with two defeats.

