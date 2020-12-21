Al Nasr face Bausher in HM Cup Round of 32

MUSCAT, DEC 21 – Five-time champions Al Nasr face Bausher and current runner-ups Al Oruba meet Salalah while Omantel League champions Seeb take on Al Taleiah in the His Majesty’s Cup 2020-21 tournament Round of 32.

Four-time winners Sur clash with Bahla and former runner-ups Sohar (2018) face off with Al Khabourah in other interesting matches in the knockout stage.

The draw for the prestigious football championship in the Sultanate was unveiled at Oman Football Association (OFA) headquarters at the Seeb Stadium on Monday.

Faisal Ali al Tamimi, General Director of Qatar National Bank (QNB), official sponsor of the HM Cup, was the chief guest for the draw ceremony in presence of OFA officials led by General Secretary Said Oathman Mohammed al Balushi.

Defending champions Dhofar are directly seeded to the Round of 16.

Dhofar edged Al Oruba 5-4 on penalties after a goalless draw in 120 minutes of playing time at the Rustaq Sports Complex on November 29. This was a record-equalling ninth title triumph by the Salalah giants. Fanja also have won nine HM Cup trophies.

In the other matches of the Round of 32 knockout stage, Saham will meet Al Mudhaibi, Muscat take on Samayil, Al Musannah meet Al Shabab, Masirah play against Al Rustaq and Al Bashayer clash with Al Suwaiq.

Oman Club, who earned a promotion to Omantel League recently after the pull out of Fanja from the season, take on Jaalan for a place in the last 16 round.

Among other matches in the round, Majees clash with Nizwa, Ibri are drawn against Mirbat, Al Ittihad meet Al Ittifaq and Ahli Sidab will host Al Nahda in a tight clash.

The matches will be held on January 1, 2 and 3 in 2021.

The matches will be held following COVID-19 medical protocol and the OFA will announce further details of the schedule later.

