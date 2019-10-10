Main 

Al Nahda Hospital marks World Vision Day

Oman Observer

Muscat: The Eye Department of Al-Nahda Hospital celebrated on Thursday the World Vision Day, which falls on the second week of October each year.

The ceremony was held under the patronage of Sayida Hujaija bint Jaifar al-Said along with the presence of Dr Hamad  al Harthy, Director of the Hospital.

The celebration aimed to highlight the visual disability and blindness in order to raise health awareness on eye health and safety for all community members.

It included an awareness exhibition combining activities and events such as eye examination, measuring the eyesight and eye pressure. –ONA

Oman Observer

To get free breaking news and updates from Oman Observer, WhatsApp your name and email to 96473232.

observer has 4414 posts and counting.See all posts by observer

You May Also Like

Action against sale of used cars

Oman Observer Comments Off on Action against sale of used cars

Two get fine for violating consumer rights

Oman Observer Comments Off on Two get fine for violating consumer rights

4 underrated beaches in Al Sharqiya

Yeru Ebuen Comments Off on 4 underrated beaches in Al Sharqiya