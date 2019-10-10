Al Nahda Hospital marks World Vision Day
Muscat: The Eye Department of Al-Nahda Hospital celebrated on Thursday the World Vision Day, which falls on the second week of October each year.
The ceremony was held under the patronage of Sayida Hujaija bint Jaifar al-Said along with the presence of Dr Hamad al Harthy, Director of the Hospital.
The celebration aimed to highlight the visual disability and blindness in order to raise health awareness on eye health and safety for all community members.
It included an awareness exhibition combining activities and events such as eye examination, measuring the eyesight and eye pressure. –ONA