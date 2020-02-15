Al Naaimi’s book features illustrations of local artists

Young author Ammar al Naaimi has collaborated with 10 Omani artists to create a series of short stories for the local audience.

Al Naaimi, the author of Unoriginal Tales: Ten Fantastical Stories from Oman, said, “The book is a collection of short stories dealing with issues that I noticed from conversations with the people around me, as well as from the news and social media discussions. The topics range from how kindness can be magical all on its own, the effects of post-partum depression on mothers, and love for animals.”

The book has sold well in its first month, ranked 2006 on Amazon’s bestselling list for paperback Fantasy Anthologies and 552 on Two-Hour Teen and Young Adult Short Reads for the Ebook version. This is helped by the book featuring ten illustrations from local artists.

“When I started, I knew I wanted Unoriginal Tales to feature local stories. I wanted to go the extra mile, so I reached out to some extremely talented graphic artists in Oman and commissioned them to each do one illustration for one of the stories.”

Mohammed al Attar, one of the artists commissioned for the book, said: “I enjoyed working on something as part of this project and people were happy with the illustration in the book.”

Unoriginal Tales is currently available as an electronic book and as a paperback via Amazon, which handles shipping internationally for Al Naaimi.

The author said that he hopes to secure deals in-country by speaking to larger companies and bookstores.

“Some people don’t like the hassle of shipping and waiting until their purchase arrives, and customers have been asking me about where they could buy the paperback version. This is why I got the necessary approvals from the authorities and began reaching out to bookstores and coffee-shops to sell the paperback copy,” Al Naaimi said. “I hope to get the initial steps done by April to provide copies for the readers.”

This is only the first step in Ammar Al Naaimi’s journey as a writer. He’s aiming to release his next book in 2020, and also hopes to branch out into novels.

Related