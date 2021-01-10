Al Musannah to host Olympic class world sailing meet

Oman Sail will host a 400-strong fleet of the world’s best sailors when the World Championships for three Olympic classes kick off in November 2021. Taking place in Asia for the first time in its history, sailors in the 49er, 49erFX, and Nacra 17 class will kickstart their path to the Paris 2024 Olympic Games during the six-day event. The championship will run from 16–21 November 2021 at Al Musannah Sports City, driving tourism in the governorate and further enhancing Oman’s pedigree as a world-class host of major international events. It is anticipated that Olympians continuing their racing careers will take part at the Championship alongside the next generation of high-performance doubles sailors, all looking to start their 2024 Olympic campaign in good form.

