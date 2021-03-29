Al Mouj Muscat inks pact with Oman Towers

BUSINESS REPORTER

MUSCAT, MARCH 29

Al Mouj Muscat has entered into a partnership with Oman Towers Company (OTC) for new telecommunications towers to be installed at the leading leisure and lifestyle destination, improving Internet speeds as well as mobile phone services coverage.

The exclusive infrastructure agreement means people and businesses are set to benefit from reliable, high-speed Internet access as well as enhanced mobile phone connectivity.

OTC’s new tower works on an open-access network basis meaning it can accommodate all service operators with different technologies which will be a great boost to the telecommunications infrastructure within the Sultanate.

Nasser bin Masoud al Sheibani, CEO of Al Mouj Muscat says: “Signing this important agreement allows us to add to the excellent telecoms infrastructure already in place at Al Mouj Muscat to the benefit those who live, work and run businesses here in our community.”

“We are constantly exploring ways to make our community experiences better and next-generation connectivity is another important feature of that improvement.

Open access networks encourage competition between service providers with different technologies, lowering both the costs for subscribers and making it possible for new service providers to enter the market.

Eng Majid al Kharoosi, Managing Director of Oman Towers Company, says: “We are proud to be collaborating with Al Mouj Muscat in an initiative that will play an important role in the Sultanate’s fast-paced telecommunications sector.

“As a company, we aim to contribute to the development of the sector by providing sustainable telecommunication towers and related equipment, and by working together with licensed operators to help put in place infrastructure which can be used by multiple customers, and which we know will have a positive impact by supporting Oman’s knowledge society.”