Al Madhani elected Vice President of Arab Parliament

Muscat, Oct 28 – The State Council and Majlis Ash’Shura members participated in the procedural session held by the Arab Parliament on Wednesday at the headquarters of the General Secretariat of the League of Arab States in Cairo, during which elections were held for the position of President, Vice Presidents, Heads of Standing Committees and their deputies, for a period of two years .

The elected include Bahraini MP, Adel Abdul Rahma Al-Asoumi as President of the Arab Parliament and Alaa Al Saeed Abed of Egypt was elected to the position of the first Vice President of the Arab Parliament.

Dr Hassan bin Ali al Madhani, State Council member, was elected as the second Vice President, Muhammad Ahmed al Yamahi from the United Arab Emirates as a third Vice President and Hassan Al Taher al Barghouti from Libya as a fourth Vice President of the Arab Parliament.

Adel Abdul Rahma al Asoumi , President of the Arab Parliament, delivered a speech following the election of the new body of the Arab Parliament, in which he affirmed that Parliament will continue to work diligently and sincerely in defence of the just causes of the Arab nation in all forums and at all levels through effective parliamentary diplomacy.

