Al Khabourah, Nizwa down Sohar and Mirbat to enter last 16

MUSCAT, Nov 2 – Record nine-time winners Fanja Club moved to the last 16 of the HM Cup as they registered a crucial win over the first division league Bidiya at the Sur Sports Complex on Friday night. The match ended in penalty shot with 4-3 after a 1-1 draw in the regulation time.

Said al Ruzaiqi put Fanja ahead in the first half. Bidiya’s professional player Jani netted the equaliser in the second half. The result stayed same during the additional time without any change. Fanja’s players managed their win at the penalty shot with 4-3 scoreline.

Al Khabourah advanced to the next round of the HM Cup as they beat the existing runner-up of the Omantel League Sohar Club with 3-1 at the Al Rustaq Sports Complex. Al Khabourah Club took an early lead when national team player Amir al Qutaiti found the net and took the team leading at the break. In the second half, Salim al Muqbali brought the match to the original position as he scored the equaliser. In the additional half, Al Khabourah players were more focused and managed to strike two more goals through Ali al Zadjali and Ammar al Shehi.

Another Omantel League representative Mirbat left the HM Cup as they suffered a 4-3 loss against Nizwa at the former’s home in Salalah Sports Complex.

Despite that the first half of the match ended for Mirbat with a 2-1 scoreline, Nizwa players registered a strong comeback in the second half to manage their win to 4-3 and advance to the last 16 round.

OFA announced through their official account in twitter that the draw of last 16 matches will take place on Monday at the conference hall at Seeb Stadium. The draw will be held at 1:00 pm and the last 16 matches will be played on 7 and 8 November.

The remaining matches of the round 32 of the HM Cup will be held on Sunday. Ibri will play against Muscat while Al Musannah will meet Dhofar. The ROP stadium will host Ahli Sidab match against Al Rustaq. In other matches, Al Nahdha will face al Ettihad and Sur meet Al Mudhaibi. Bausher and Oman Club will have a tight clash at the Seeb Stadium.

