Al Jazir – Barren rock desert and scenic beaches

Another beautiful wilayat located in the Governorate of Al Wusta is the Wilayat of Al Jazir known for its scenic beaches.

The Wilayat of Al Jazir occupies a distinct position on the coastal strip of Al Wusta Governorate. Located on the south coast of Al Wusta, in the north is the Wilayat of Duqm, while in the south is the Wilayat of Shalim, which is part of the Governorate of Dhofar, in the west being Wilayat of Haima and to the east is the Arabian Sea. There are about 12 villages in the wilayat with over 5,832 inhabitants.

Until 1970 AD, the inhabitants of Al Jazir built dark caves where they lived.

They were built from stones without adhesives due to climatic changes and storms.

When the blessed Renaissance emerged under the wise leadership of late His Majesty Sultan Qaboos, modern houses are common in the wilayat and dark caves abandoned giving rise to warehouses which are used to store wastes.

There is also an administrative and commercial complex consisting of a group of shops that provide for the needs of the wilayat.

There are also schools that are specialised in all primary, preparatory and secondary levels.

The inhabitants practise a range of crafts and industries including manufacture of paddles, fishing nets and animal skins.

Though barren rock deserts dominate the governorate in which the wilayat is situated, Al Jazir is characterised by its charming nature.

It is a coastal area with many beaches. The wilayat is alike other coastal wilayats of Al Wusta-Al Duqm and Mahout with a number of beaches.

The most important of which is Al Lokbi. The distance between Al Lokbi and Al Kahl is about 40 kilometres.

It encompasses spectacular places including Rima, Wadi Runeb and Al Khadra. Beaches of the wilayat are reputed for pure water such as the Madher beach.

These beaches have many necessary services and residential units with modern equipment.

The beaches stretch for vast distances along the Arabian Sea and are famous for their cleanliness and purity.

This resulted in increase of marine plants which give the water its green colour. Many birds fly past the area during migration.

The moderate climate, influenced by the annual autumn season in Dhofar, aids growth of a variety of plants.

