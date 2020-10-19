Al Hassani to speak about Knowledge Oman success

Muscat: Knowledge Oman President, Balqees Al Hassani, is all set to share about the “secrets of Knowledge Oman success” as a keynote speaker at the impactful global event, the Positivity Summit 2020, scheduled to be broadcasted over a webinar on two consecutive days, 23rd and 24th of October 2020.

The Positivity Summit is an event conducted in the United States since 2018, gathering speakers from all over the world under one platform to share secrets, tips, and unique stories that bring societies forward. This year, the positivity summit will focus on ideas and presentations that will help to build positivity during and post COVID- 19 under the theme, “Coming Together”.

“Our theme this year is on coming together and Knowledge Oman is a unique case that meets our event agenda. We look forward to hosting Balqees and learn about the secrets in a form of practical learning that led Knowledge Oman to form, run and lead a platform that is impacting the lives of people positively” said Cornell Thomas, the founder of Positivity Summit.

Balqees has been part of Knowledge Oman for 4 years. She has recently been appointed as the President of the platform, and has since engaged in multimedia platforms locally and abroad to carry forward the positive impact of the award-winning platform. “I am honoured to be selected to represent the whole Knowledge Oman family at an international event, sharing all our secrets as a case study for others to learn, replicate and impact society in a positive way,” said Balqees.

Since 2008, Knowledge Oman has managed to launch society initiatives in the form of seminars, workshops, programs, and activities along with 35 partners locally and internationally attracting over 80,000 registrations and 700 volunteers across the years. Knowledge Oman received 4 awards that include an outstanding contribution to the cause of education from the World Human Resource Development (HRD) Congress. Members of the platform comprise a multinational group of both locals and expatriates living in the country with a passion for creating, sharing, and exchanging knowledge.