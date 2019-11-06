Al Freesh Mosques opens on Friday

Barka: HE Shaikh Abdullah bin Mohammed al Salmi, Minister of Endowment and Religious Affairs, will patronize on Friday the opening of Al Freesh Mosque in Al Maragh area in the Wilayat of Barka.

The opening ceremony will be attended by HE Dr Hamed bin Said al Aufi, Minister of Agriculture and Fisheries, as well as a number of walis, Shura members, municipal council members, dignitaries, shaikhs and citizens.

The mosque has been funded and constructed by one of the citizens in the wilaya.