Al Faisal returns to action, takes part in British GT

MUSCAT: After an absence of 10 months due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Oman’s racing star Al Faisal al Zubair will return back to the action at racing circuits through taking part in the British GT race at Silverstone circuit on November 7 and 8.

The two-time former winner of the Porsche BWT GT3 Cup Challenge Middle East received an invitation to participate in the race with the 2 Seas Motorsport team which is ranked as one of the top teams in Europe. The race will last for three hours and Al Faisal will drive with his teammate Martin Kodric at McLaren 720 GT3.

The talented young racer’s last appearance was in Dubai circuit as he was competing at the Hankook 24Hr Dubai 2020. The race did not complete it due to the occurrence of the heavy rain and the decision came from the organising committee to cancel the race. Prior to Dubai race, Al Faisal had took part at another GCC race in Yas Marina circuit in Abu Dhabi at AMG GT3.

2 Seas Motorsport team is currently positioned at the third place in the race table order. Joining of Al Faisal to the team will definitely support the team to eye on claiming the top spot in the race which will feature participation of the large number of renowned international drivers. Omani racer has gained excellent experience in different races that he took part including Porsche GT3 Cup Challenge Middle East, Porsche BWT GT3 Cup and the GCC Endurance races. In all the motorsports events, Al Faisal managed to provide impressive show.

Oman’s Al Faisal will enter the race at silver category with the other opponents. He will look definitely to demonstrate and develop his technical performance as he will join in the forthcoming endurance races in the next season.

To have better adaptation in the circuit, Al Faisal had some practices along with the team-mate Martin Kodric at Silverstone circuit. The testing sessions accompanied with the runny weather which impact on the performance of the team. Despite to all the challenges, the 2 Seas Motorsport team gained the right experience especially when the race will be in runny weather conditions.

Commenting on his new experience with the international racer Martin Kodric at 2 Seas Motorsport team, Al Faisal said he is happy with returning to the racing life and the actions at the circuits.

“A dedicated thanks to the 2 Seas Motorsport team on their confidence to represent the team in the forthcoming rounds at British GT race. I believe it is a golden opportunity towards accomplishment better development and experience in the field and support the team reaching to the podium. Obviously, this event will act as great preparation for the forthcoming season as I am looking for a new team in the endurance races and that will be unveiled very soon. I hope to achieve all the targeted objectives with the 2 Seas Motorsport team and claim the podium,” he ended.

