Al Faisal claims eighth spot in Monza

MONZA, Italy: Oman’s Al Faisal al Zubair wrapped up his summer season of European racing in the Porsche Mobil 1 Super Cup by sealing an impressive eighth place in the eighth round at Monza on Sunday. The BWT Lechner Racing Team driver is aiming to finish the season in the top 10 in the Drivers’ Championship for the first time and he held his position well during the course of a fiercely contested 15-lap race on the high-speed Italian circuit.

Victory in the last of the European rounds of the series fell to Dutchman Larry ten Voorde with Al Zubair’s teammate and defending champion Michael Ammermuller claiming the runner-up spot to move into a clear lead at the head of the points’ standings. Joey Mawson rounded off the podium places and Dinamic Motorsport’s Mikkel Pedersen and Turkey’s Ayhancan Guven filled fourth and fifth overall. Australia’s Jaxon Evans had claimed pole position for the race but eventually reached the chequered flag in sixth with Luxembourg’s Dylan Pereira also finishing just in front of Al Zubair.

Al Zubair said: “It was an amazing race. I am very happy with it. We held our position. It was nothing to do with luck or anything. We had good pace the whole race and a good fight. Now we can focus on the last round.” Frenchman Julien Andlauer had started the Italian race tied for the championship lead with Ammermuller, but the third of the BWT Lechner Racing Team drivers was sidelined after two laps and faces a struggle to challenge for the title at the final race meeting in October. The Porsche Mobil 1 Super Cup concludes in Mexico at the end of October.

