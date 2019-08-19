Al Fai-Al Wajajah road opens

The Ministry of Transport and Communications opened the Al Fai-Al Wajajah road on Monday. The road starts from Shinas in the Governorate of Al Batinah North and ends in Al Fai village in the Governorate of Al Buraimi. The total length of the road is 9 km, which is linked to Wadi Al Qahfi road in Mahdha. Thecross section of the road has a single lane in each side (7m wide). The road will ease travelling between the two governorates as well as giving a boost to the tourism sites along the road, specifically Al Fai and Tameet villages.

Related