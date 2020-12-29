Al Dakhiliyah Governor reviews municipal projects

Shaikh Hilal bin Said bin Hamdan al Hajri, Governor of Al Dakhiliyah, visited Nizwa along with Shaikh Rashid bin Said bin Saif al Kalbani, the Wali of Nizwa, and the Director-Gneral of Al Dakhiliyah Municipality.

The Governor thanked members of the municipality committee for the efforts they are making to support the municipality department in Nizwa. He asked them to respond to citizens’ requests for municipal services and projects in line with the requirements of the next phase and according to specific priorities that take into account the needs of the villages .

A number of issues related to development and investment projects were discussed. The issue of local tourism was also discussed,with a focus on projects that provide job opportunities for citizens.

He visited a number of projects in the state, including the expansion of the municipal slaughterhouse in Nizwa, which has been designed in accordance with safety and public health standards. It includes a slaughter hall, a waiting hall, a veterinarian’s office, a room for destroying meat unfit for consumption, a refrigeration room and barns for selling livestock.

The Governor also visited Al Aqur village and the heritage inn project in Nizwa, where he met with a number of owners to address their concerns and requirements. He urged the officials to facilitate the procedures related to licenses.

He also visited Nizwa Central Market and the Eastern and Western Market and met with a number of merchants. He listened to their views and suggestions to improve facilities in the market.

It should be noted that the Nizwa Central Market has recently witnessed addition of various facilities to ensure the safety of visitors and traders.

The market also upgraded the fish sales hall. An iron fence was also added in the livestock market . The work also included installing lighting poles, setting up sidewalks in various parts of the market and constructing more public toilets.

The Governor also visited sewage water treatment complex. The possibility of using this treated water for irrigation was also discussed.

The Governor urged municipal officials to facilitate procedures and resolve citizens’ requests without delay. The challenges and obstacles facing the workflow were reviewed, appropriate solutions were found, and employees’ inquiries and questions were answered with full transparency.

He also met with a number of citizens to listen to their feedback on the quality of municipal services.

Related