Al Bustan Palace teams up with ROHM for Najwa Karam show

Al Bustan Palace, a Ritz-Carlton Hotel has teamed up with the Royal Opera House Muscat (ROHM) to curate a set of spectacular experiences specially designed for enthusiasts of the performing arts. Available to Marriott Bonvoy members, there are six packages that offer members VIP access to the delights of the opera through Marriott Bonvoy Moments – the loyalty program’s experiential platform – that allows members to bid for experiences using their Marriott Bonvoy points.

With less than a month left, Marriott Bonvoy members can bid their Marriott Bonvoy points through the Marriott Bonvoy Moments platform, moments.marriottbonvoy.com, for a joint performance by popular artists Najwa Karam and Marwan Khoury on November 14, or the inimitable Bolshoi Ballet in a performance of the classic ballet Onegin on January 24.

The experience also includes private transfers to and from the Royal Opera House Muscat, a private balcony viewing of the performance, a meet and greet with the artists, all paired with a luxury stay with breakfast at the iconic Al Bustan Palace, a Ritz-Carlton Hotel.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

“We’re thrilled to be partnering with the Royal Opera House Muscat to offer these fantastic one-of-a-kind experiences to our members combining the epitome of culture and arts entertainment with the ultimate in luxury hospitality, we think the collaboration is something our members will absolutely love,” said Katrin Herz, General Manager at Al Bustan Palace, a Ritz-Carlton Hotel. “Through Marriott Bonvoy Moments we hope to engage with our members through their passions and provide a unique and memorable experience that resonates with them. We continue to look for ways to connect with our members and inspire life’s most meaningful journeys.”

Built on the belief that travel enriches the world and connects people, Marriott Bonvoy offers access to an extraordinary portfolio of global brands in 132 countries and territories providing endless inspiration for members to keep traveling with passion and purpose. Under one set of unified benefits, Marriott Bonvoy simplifies rewards and offers members a holistic travel experience encompassing much more than a hotel stay.

In addition to the two unique Marriott Bonvoy Moments on auction, the resort has crafted exclusive and limited edition packages available for direct reservations which include accommodation for two, transfers to the Royal Opera House Muscat and two tickets to Najwa Karam and Marwan Khoury and The Bolshoi performances.