Al Amerat wastewater project opens

Al Amerat: Haya Wastewater Project in the Wilayat of Al Amerat was inaugurated on Sunday under the auspice of Eng Issam bin Saud al Zadjali, Chairman of Muscat Municipality.

Sulaiman bin Khamis al Qasimi, Acting CEO of Haya Water, said in a speech that this OR 92- million project consists of a treatment plant with a capacity of 18,000 cubic meters/day at the first stage that can be doubled to 36,000 cubic meters/day in the second stage.

He added,” The length of the main and subsidiary wastewater networks implemented in parallel with this project stands at 575 km and about 40.000 inspection rooms of various sizes. The number of units connected to the wastewater network is about 9,570 governmental, residential and commercial units, as well as about 4,830 connections for future urban expansion and the construction of a 40 km treated water network, equipped with a number of distribution points for treated water. The project also includes the construction of 700 km optical fibers network and about 7,000 optical-fiber inspection rooms.”

After that, Eng Al Zadjali, Chairman of Muscat Municipality raised the curtain off the commemorative plaque of the project. The chief guest and the attendees were briefed on details of the project while touring the control room.

The opening ceremony was attended by Mohammed bin Sulaiman al Kindi, Deputy Governor of Muscat, Mohammed bin Humaid al Ghabshi, Wali of Al Amerat, some members of Majlis Ash’Shura and Municipal Council, as well as shaikhs and dignitaries of the Wilayat of Al Amerat, and a number of representatives of government institutions, strategic partners and company officials.

It is noteworthy that the trial operation of the wastewater treatment plant in Al Amerat began in December 2019. After four months, the opening of the wastewater networks, including the facilities and buildings to the station, began through two pumping stations.

The government attaches a great attention to Wastewater projects due to their great importance in preserving the environment, public health, protecting groundwater sources from pollution and providing an alternative source of fresh water that can be used in irrigation, in addition to some construction, industrial and cosmetic uses. –ONA

