Local Main 

Airlines urged to follow CAA guidelines

Oman Observer

Muscat: Airlines have been told to take the necessary measures to ensure that the requirements to enter the Sultanate as per the circular issued by the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) are followed.

CAA said that legal action will be taken against the offending airlines.

The scheduled international flights will continue to operate by the designated national air carriers of each country according to the agreed-upon coordination with the countries taking into account the applicable procedures in each country for operating scheduled flights.

Due to the ongoing implementation of COVID-19 precautionary measures, and as an exception from the air transport rights between the Sultanate and
a number of countries, the flights will continue to operate according to bilateral coordination.

GCC citizens, residents with valid residency permits, and passengers with a valid visa are allowed to enter the Sultanate without prior approval.

Updated travel requirements to enter Oman

Oman Observer

To get free breaking news and updates from Oman Observer, WhatsApp your name and email to 96473232. https://www.omanobserver.om/ is now on Telegram. Join our channel https://t.me/OmanObserverNews in your Telegram and stay updated

observer has 9207 posts and counting.See all posts by observer

You May Also Like

Viking Orion: Season’s first cruise ship calls at Muscat port

Kabeer Yousuf Comments Off on Viking Orion: Season’s first cruise ship calls at Muscat port

New archaeological discovery unearthed in Daba

Oman Observer Comments Off on New archaeological discovery unearthed in Daba

Move to ensure food security through smart farming

Zainab Al Nasseri Comments Off on Move to ensure food security through smart farming