Airlines urged to follow CAA guidelines

Muscat: Airlines have been told to take the necessary measures to ensure that the requirements to enter the Sultanate as per the circular issued by the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) are followed.

CAA said that legal action will be taken against the offending airlines.

The scheduled international flights will continue to operate by the designated national air carriers of each country according to the agreed-upon coordination with the countries taking into account the applicable procedures in each country for operating scheduled flights.

Due to the ongoing implementation of COVID-19 precautionary measures, and as an exception from the air transport rights between the Sultanate and

a number of countries, the flights will continue to operate according to bilateral coordination.

GCC citizens, residents with valid residency permits, and passengers with a valid visa are allowed to enter the Sultanate without prior approval.