Airlines told to settle ticket refund claims

Muscat: All airlines operating in the Sultanate have been asked to settle ticket refund claims within a timeframe, considering the conditions worldwide for travel.

The Public Authority of Civil Aviation (PACA) has asked all airlines operating in the Sultanate on the need to protect the rights of travellers whose reservations were affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Airlines have been given a deadline, no later than November 2, 2020, to settle their financial positions, and to end all claims to refund the value of air tickets.

The deadline for completing their claims on the tickets issued for Omani students studying abroad is no later than August 19, 2020.

“The traveller is entitled to recover the value of the travel ticket at the same price at which he bought the ticket within seven days of the cancellation, for the part or parts of the trip that is undertaken, regardless of the booking conditions and without deducting any amount from the ticket value,” PACA said.

For the conditions that the world is going through due to this pandemic, airlines are exempted from paying any compensation.

The airlines will coordinate with the travel and tourism offices regarding reservations, but the responsibility rests on the airline for canceling the confirmed travel tickets issued by them.

The PACA been issuing regular instructions since the outbreak of pandemic on giving the traveller the choice between issuing a ticket with a new date or issuing a voucher for the value of the travel ticket valid for a year without deduction of any fees declared in the conditions of the ticket.

As per national airline, Oman Air’s ticket refund policy, “No rebooking or change fees will be charged, but additional fare may be collected depending on the type of airfare purchased. Amended travel dates can be up to 24 months from the date of original ticket issuance. Change to another Oman Air destination is also permitted, but if the fare to the new destination is higher than the original paid, then the difference in fare will be charged.”