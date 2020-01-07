Airlines suspend flights to Iraq over security concerns

EgyptAir has temporarily suspended flights to Baghdad due to the turmoil that is taking place there. The airline will halt the flights from Wednesday till Friday.

Authorities will then assess the situation and resume flights when they make sure that the situation for flights are safe. Gulf Air, Royal Jordanian Airlines, and Flynas have also cancelled services to Iraq soon after the attack.

Qatar Airways and FlyDubai both said that they are monitoring the situation to determine the safety of continuing services to Iraq. Saudi Arabian low-cost carrier NasJet cancelled its services to Baghdad.

Around 30 airlines operate flights from Baghdad Airport, some of them on a seasonal basis.