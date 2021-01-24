Air ticket issues dominated complaints in 2020: CAA

The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has said there has been an increase of nearly 152 per cent in the complaints received against various operators in the sector in 2020.

Most of the grievances were following the suspension of flights to limit the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

CAA said in its bi-monthly bulletin said 419 of 542 (nearly 77 per cent) of the complaints were related to air tickets.

Civil Aviation Authority said that passengers’ complaints related to air transport, which are subject to the provisions of the economic regulation rules for licencing and consumer protection in civil aviation.

CAA also deals with complaints in accordance with the rules of economic organisation issued by the authority in 2015, to make sure that the traveller has made a grievance before that with the air carrier in question, and in the event that the carrier does not respond within 30 days of the complaint’s rules.

