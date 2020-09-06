Air pollution drops in Muscat during Covid-19 restrictions

Muscat: The Environment Agency (EA) in Oman recently conducted a study on the drop in pollution levels as a result of the measures taken to limit the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Technicians from the Environment Agency (EA), represented by the Directorate General of Environmental Affairs, conducted a study on change in ambient air quality during movement restrictions in the three areas of Muscat – Al Khuwair, Al Mawelah, and Al Wattayah.

The study monitored the presence of sulfur dioxide, nitrogen dioxide, carbon monoxide, ozone, and particles suspended with a diameter of 2.5 microns and suspended particles with a diameter of 10 microns.

The results showed a significant decline in pollutant concentrations during the pandemic following the decisions of the Supreme Committee to close the Muscat Governorate, schools, and commercial activities.

These measures resulted in the decline in traffic and it may be noted that transportation alone contributes to up to 23 percent of global carbon emissions, of which land transport constitutes 72 percent and air transport 11 percent of the total global emissions of greenhouse gases.