Air passengers touch 14.8 million

Muscat, Dec 21 – The total number of passengers travelling through Muscat, Salalah, Suhar, and Duqm airports until the end of October 2019 reached 14.80 million. In the same period, these airports handled 95,237 flights, according to data released by the National Centre for Statistics and Information (NCSI). Muscat International Airport saw 13.38 million passengers, an increase by 5.4 per cent at the end of October 2019 compared to same period of the previous year. Muscat handled 98,144 flights at the end of October 2019 compared to 99,035 flights for the same period of 2018.

The number of international flights was 89,365 flights during the ten-month period of 2019, which is the same for the same period of the previous year. Meanwhile, the total number of international passengers at the Muscat International Airport rose by 6.3 per cent at the end of October 2019, reaching 12.43 million passengers. This included 6.19 million arrivals, 6.22 million departures, and 22,291 transits. Domestic flights fell by 9.2 per cent to 8,779 flights at the end of October 2019, against 9,667 flights for the same period of 2018. The total number of domestic passengers fell by 5.1 per cent to 944,874 passengers in October 2019, against 995,485 passengers for the same period of the previous year.

SALALAH AIRPORT

The total number of passengers at the Salalah Airport fell by 2.1 per cent to 1.15 million passengers at the end of October 2019 compared to 1.17 passengers for the same period of 2018. The number of flights at Salalah Airport fell by 4.3 per cent to 9,998 flights compared to 10,443 flights at the end of October 2018. International passengers recorded a rise of 13.1 per cent to reach 440,113 passengers, while the number of domestic passengers fell by 9.5 per cent to 713,216 passengers.